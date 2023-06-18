Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Real-brothers are infamous for teasing one another, so why not on-screen ones as well? Young & Restless’ Abbotts — Peter Bergman (Jack) and Jason Thompson (Billy) — recently revealed how much fun they have “sparring” during a playful interview with Soap Opera Digest. The topic: their Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor.

“Oh, I really, really wanna beat him,” Bergman said, “and I wanna see his face when I win!”

“To be honest,” Thompson replied, “I just know that I’ll never beat Peter, so I’m totally [resigned] to the fact that I’ll always be second place.”

“Oh, he’s taking the high road,” Bergman said, putting all kidding aside to add, “Listen, there’s no one I would rather lose to than this man.”

Bergman already has three Emmys for his work as Jack, with his last victory being 21 years ago. Thompson took home the prize in 2020. And both of them have been nominated so often that their names are practically engraved on the ballots!

From Thompson’s first day as Billy in 2016, Bergman was a fan. “I remember thinking, ‘This is gonna be fantastic!'” he said.

As the castmates have gotten to know one another, they’ve gotten to like one another even more. “Our relationship is very deep and layered,” Thompson said. “We’ll find ourselves in dressing rooms just talking for hours. I’m incredibly fortunate that our personal relationship is as rich as it is.”

