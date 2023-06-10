Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 12 – 15, Audra goes after what she wants, and Sally’s in trouble. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After discovering Summer and Daniel in a suite with Phyllis, it didn’t take Kyle long to figure out his wife knew Phyllis was alive for a lot longer than she’d be letting on. He was outraged to learn Summer let his mother sit in prison when she could have cleared her the whole time. After conferring with Mariah, Kyle went to Chance to let him know he had seen Phyllis in town with Summer, but by the time they got to the hotel suite, the two were gone.

Meanwhile, as Nate moved on, and up with Victoria, Audra decided to take a page out of Nate’s gameplay book. Coming up, Audra says to Kyle, “Some people are afraid of their own desires. It’s like they’re ashamed to admit how badly they want something.” Will a wounded Kyle actually fall for Audra’s games?

Recently Sally’s been feeling a little uneasy, including a case of double vision, and things are about to get a lot more serious. With Cameron back in town, Nick asked Adam to look after Sally for him. Adam couldn’t resist pointing out that in Sally’s time of need, he was going to protect Sharon. Coming up, at Society, Sally cries out and doubles over in the chair, holding her baby bump. Adam asks, “What is it?” She says, “I don’t know.”

Cameron’s obsession with Sharon and her family reached new heights last week, which included leaving Faith’s cat dead on their welcome mat. Nick confronted Cameron in his suite, where Cameron goaded Nick into attacking him. Nick wouldn’t fall for it, but unfortunately, he did land in Cameron’s trap. Chance later arrested Nick for supposedly assaulting Cameron, who faked an attack on himself. Next week, things take the most chilling turn yet. At Sharon’s place, Nick asks, “What’s going on?” Sharon, with Chance beside her, sobs, “It’s Faith. He took her. He took our baby!”

Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn what blunder Billy makes, and how Elena shows she’s moving on from Nate.

