Credit: Getty Images

Eric Braeden has a song or two or three in his heart! The Young & Restless star recently offered viewers a peek at his personal playlist and a walk down his musical Memory Lane.

“Listening to one of my all-time favorites: Roy Orbison,” he tweeted on June 8, immediately drawing fellow fans of the “Pretty Woman” singer to his feed.

The legendary actor went on to explain that he was grooving to a “replay of a concert he did in L.A.” — featuring the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, k.d. lang, and Bonnie Raitt.

Listening to

One of my ALL TIME FAVORITES: Roy Orbison!!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) June 9, 2023

For those who want to follow Braeden in giving a listen, that’s A Black & White Night Live, adapted from the televised concert special Roy Orbison and Friends: A Black and White Night. (It’s definitely going on the Soaps.com’ playlist if I have anything to say about it.)

One fan chimed in with lyrics to Orbison’s classic “You Got It” — that’s the song that goes “Anything you want, you got it/Anything you need, you got it/Anything at all, you got it, baby.”

Braeden joked, “His promises to a beautiful woman, I’m sure!” (Ha! We all know The Young and the Restless’ Victor has made very similar promises to Nikki.)

But Orbison’s not the only rocker Braeden rocks out to. Turns out that the King himself is another of his musical go-tos. “Love Elvis!” he revealed. “Boogied to him when I was a teenager!” Isn’t that a great mental image? We can’t stop grinning, thinking about the legendary actor giving his hips a swivel while dancing to the “Jailhouse Rock.”

Ask him to name his most-loved Roy Orbison song, though, and he’s awash in choices. “Too many!” he admitted.

“What a character!” Braeden lauded of his fave. And given that he’s played the infamous Mustache for more than 40 years, we could definitely sing his praises the same way.

Check out some great pics from Eric Braeden’s 40th Y&R-versary bash via our gallery below.