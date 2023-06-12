Credit: CBS screenshot

You know it must be June, and Pride month, when some of daytime’s LGBTQIA characters are under siege — and they’re not even on air! The Young and the Restless’ Mariah and Tessa are earning ire like it’s their job, and the last time they were on screen together was almost more than a month ago. That’s pretty impressive. And also disappointing. Because if folks are going to be mad, they may as well be mad about characters we actually see.

“I see no purpose for Tessa and Mariah in that disgusting SL,” raged one viewer on Twitter of a SL (that’s “storyline”) that isn’t even playing out.

Meanwhile, over on Facebook, there’s a consensus that “Teriah” is boring. How can you hate on a benign snoozefest that TPTB don’t seem interested in waking up? Viewers somehow manage. “I hope they move to Utah never to be seen again,” said one Young & Restless fan. (Why Utah? Who knows?)

Mariah and Tessa adopted sweet baby Aria (off screen) in March and introduced her to ecstatic grandma Sharon on April 14, but Faith’s dead cat (RIP, Borgnine) has aired more recently than the happy family of three. The new moms had a date night on May 19 — almost exactly a year since they were married on screen — and apparently, they’ve been on bottle and diaper duty ever since! At least Mariah has been allowed out by herself, most recently to counsel bestie Kyle after Summer stomped on his heart with her lies about Phyllis’ death.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Where’s Mariah’s own soapy story arc?! Sharon and Nick were worried that Cameron Kirsten would come after Faith (which he did), but is Sharon’s oldest child chopped liver? Can you not even get kidnapped when you’re a queer gal and it’s Pride month? That’s a question The Young and the Restless seems disinclined to answer, as they only trot two-time Emmy winner Camryn Grimes out as an occasional talk-to.

Some “Teriah” fans are hoping Aria’s biological parents will hit Genoa City and stir things up for the backburnered pair — which would probably whip some naysaying viewers into a froth. But you know what? We’ll take it, if it means seeing more of daytime’s only female same-sex pairing. (Yes, Days of Our Lives, we’re looking at you. Some of us aren’t over Chanel and Allie breaking up.) Bring on a scheming sperm donor or a biomom with regrets, and the resulting angry tweets and letters with ’em! At least then the outcry will be rooted in an actual story.

If “Teriah” haters want to go on a tear, why not let those who love Tessa and Mariah have a rip-roaring good time in the process?

