If there was ever a time that The Young and the Restless‘ Victor is needed in Genoa City, it’s now. For once, all his overbearing, overprotective resources can be put to good use to do something about Cameron, rather than trying to bend his kids to his will! Or trying to bribe Sally into abandoning her own child…

Victor obviously knows a thing or two about villainy himself, which makes him the perfect person to put the villainous Cameron down… for good? The good news is that Eric Braeden hasn’t missed a step after revealing his bladder cancer diagnosis in April. He started treatment pretty much right away, determined to push on and beat the disease.

A short time after breaking the news to fans, the actor spoke with ET about his cancer and reassure fans that he was doing great. But hearing that and seeing that are two different things, so when Braeden shared a tweet on Wednesday, with leading lady Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), we couldn’t help but feel relieved.

The actor let us know that the pic was shot “After a scene today,” making it clear that two months on from his cancer reveal, Braeden’s still going strong and putting in the work on Young & Restless.

After a scene today! pic.twitter.com/1SWOeuj1mv — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) June 8, 2023

The pic was just as reassuring to the fans who were thrilled to see their favorite couple still going strong on the show. And in between reminiscing over Victor and Nikki, a number of folks took the time to check in and see how Braeden was feeling and hoping he’s been doing better.

Clearly, the actor’s fighting the good fight, which hopefully means Victor will be doing the same for some time to come! OK, fine, occasionally Victor fights the bad fight, but that’s just part of what we love about him.

