Credit: © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Fans of Young & Restless vet Kate Linder know how close she was to her mother, Molly Wolveck. Today, sadly, we’ve received word that Wolveck passed away on June 1 at the age of 98.

Per her obituary, the only child was born in 1924 to a drycleaner and his wife. “Molly grew up in Pasadena, and on a trip to Lake Gregory at age 16, she serendipitously met the love of her life, her future husband, Ralph Wolveck. Three years later, they married on March 21, 1943. The two worked together at the local Market Basket grocery store, and when Ralph got a job as an usher at a local theatre, Molly went to see a movie every day to spend more time with him.”

Hard as it may be to believe, the couple’s story gets sweeter. “Molly was instrumental in helping her husband start his CPA firm and run it. The couple eventually settled in Arcadia and were happily married for 70 years, until he passed away in 2013. They both were known for their incredible work ethic, and Molly continued to run the business until her passing.”

Linder’s mom had watched Young & Restless since its debut, so she was tickled pink when her daughter was cast as Esther. Wolveck was “even more thrilled when she and her husband made a guest appearance on the show together. Molly made a second guest appearance on the show in 2017.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

As the years went by, Wolveck might have slowed down… but not much! “Molly was extremely active, enjoyed many nights of dinner and theatre, family season tickets to cheer on their favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, which she loved to discuss with her son, Randy Wolveck. Molly played tennis into her 90s, as well as golf, and to satisfy her zest for life, she bravely went skydiving on her 70th birthday.

“There was never a party that she wanted to miss and was a familiar and welcome face at many Hollywood and arts events in Los Angeles and Pasadena over the past several decades. She was still attending events and retaining her enjoyment for life as recently as days before she passed.”

Our hearts go out to Linder, her brother and Wolveck’s whole family. Cheer yourself up on this sad occasion by perusing the below gallery of more soap stars and their moms — and by all means, if you can, call yours.