Young & Restless’s Kyle finally put the pieces together and realized that Summer had lied about knowing Phyllis was alive since the time his mother was incarcerated. Suffice it to say, it did not go over well that she let Diane languish behind bars while she tried to figure out how to keep her own mother from the same fate. As the you-know-what hit the fan, viewers began to take sides in the couple’s drama… but the controversy is just getting started. What happens next could leave fans in an even bigger uproar.

As previewed in SOD, learning the truth was “enough to send Kyle over the edge.” As he unraveled the intricacies of Summer’s deception, he became increasingly upset and went from disillusioned to red-faced anger.

Some viewers felt Kyle was over-stepping. While he had every right to be shocked, should he have really been so surprised? What about demanding to read the contents of his wife’s phone? Egad. More importantly, Kyle had not that long ago lied to Summer about something much more trivial than protecting one’s mother. As many pointed out, he also failed to put himself in her shoes. Is there doubt in anyone’s mind he would have done the exact same thing if the roles had been reversed?!

I just can’t take Kyle lecturing Summer about trying to protect her mother seriously, when he’d do the exact same thing. This is a joke. #YR — JustDeirdre (@EnergyTopaz) June 6, 2023

This storyline is wild but does Kyle really expect Summer to side with Diane? #YR — Rob Hill (@hellorobhill) June 7, 2023

In related beefs, let’s file this one under, “Please Make It Make Sense”:

Kyle is madder at Summer, than he ever was at Diane. #YR — Phyllis’ Cake 🎂🍾 Team Chadam (@sheet_cake) June 6, 2023

Of course, many viewers felt Summer was getting exactly what she deserved for putting the interests of the mother who let her believe she was dead over being honest with her partner. There was no way Kyle wasn’t going to be appalled:

A lot of people complain about Kyle but I don’t blame him for being pissed at Summer. #YR #YoungandtheRestless — SH 🌺🌼🌸🌷🌹 (@SoapyHousewife) June 7, 2023

I’m glad Kyle knows the truth. Summer is on my last damn nerve. #yr — Kimberly 💫👸🏽🦋💎 (@KimberlyetCie) June 7, 2023

Other fans simply took to social media to share that they enjoyed the way it played out:

I was disappointed when Daniel covered for Summer and said he was the one who saw Phyllis, BUT watching Kyle unload the way he did and figuring out all the pieces was sooo much better!! #YR #YandR — Miss Jennipher™ (@missjennipher) June 6, 2023

And some are hoping “Skyle” can somehow stay together despite what’s gone down:

First of all. Love that outfit on you. Perfect color. I get why Kyle is mad. Summer lied repeatedly. But Phyllis put her daughter in a terrible position. So hoping Kyle will forgive his wife #YR — Lisa (@lisab4114) June 6, 2023

We hate to rain on anyone’s parade, but we have to ask, “How could their marriage survive this?” Perhaps in the long term it will, but in the short term, it’s a goner.

So, what will happen next? If we were the betting type, and you all know we love to speculate, we’d put our money on Summer and Kyle turning to other people during the inevitable period of estrangement.

Who will be the first to cheat (and would it even be cheating if they’re on a break)? We’d put all of our poker chips on Kyle, who is so amped up on outrage, self-righteousness, and bitter disappointment that he’s unlikely to even regret acting out until it’s far too late and the damage is done.

Who will he cheat with? Well, Audra lost out on Nate and is ripe and ready for a distraction. She eyed up Kyle like a prime rib dinner at the gala and he did not mind the attention. In fact, he quite obviously admired her assets as well, particularly as she was sashaying away after returning his misplaced phone.

The chemistry between Summer and Chance has been touted as promising but Chance has his hands full solving cat murders (RIP Borgnine) and questioning Sharon and Nick’s every hunch about Cameron Kirsten, and Summer is likely to turn her full attention to helping to find the EMT driver who was in on Jeremy’s scheme, so there’s that.

Where do you stand on the Kyle and Summer controversy? Do you think Kyle will cheat or forgive his wife? Let us know in the comment section.

