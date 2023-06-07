Credit: CBS screenshot

It was only a matter of time before Cameron’s big Young & Restless return to Genoa City devolved into blows. After all, the villain was knocked around plenty his first time around and now that he’s back and making threats against Sharon, Nick and their family, there was virtually no chance this wouldn’t turn violent.

Then, over the weekend we got a tease of Nick getting physical with Cameron and on today’s show, spoilers make it clear that the two will be throwing down. The thing is, so long as Cameron’s around, we’re pretty sure it won’t be their last battle… nor their worst!

And while Linden Ashby always has a blast working with Joshua Morrow — “he is so funny,” he chuckles on Soap Opera Digest‘s podcast — they did run into a bit of a problem when it came to the fighting.

“There was a little scuffle that we got in,” he recalls to Digest, clarifying that “Josh Morrow is like, freakishly strong. He’s a solid piece of work.”

Noted. We most definitely weren’t intending to pick a fight with Morrow and now we’re doubly certain!

In any case, “I’ve got him wrapped or whatever,” Ashby continues, “and I’m on his shoulder and he pops his shoulder up and I put my tooth through my lip. There was blood pouring out of my face and he was just mortified.”

But Ashby wasn’t fazed — a little stunned for a moment or two, perhaps, but not fazed. He’s a pro who’s been at the game for years.

“I’m like, ‘Don’t worry, this happens,’” he says. Wait, how often does this type of thing happen?! Still, we might be seeing Cameron a little banged up for a bit — and it sounds like it won’t be from makeup! Because as of the podcast interview, which was conducted after Ashby had finished filming, the split lip was “a couple weeks old, so it’s finally healing up.”

Hopefully by now it’s fully healed, but all we can say is thank you for taking one for the team and being that dedicated to the craft! We can’t wait to see what horrors Cameron gets up to next!

