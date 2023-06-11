Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Revealed: Co-Star Tells All About the Side of Him That Victor Rarely Gets to Show
We all know the Mustache as gruff and take-no-BS. The Young and the Restless’ Victor is never afraid to tell it exactly like it is — a quality his forthright portrayer Eric Braeden shares! But on-screen daughter Melissa Ordway (Abby) reveals that her daytime dad can also be a big ol’ softie sometimes!
No, seriously. She even uses the word “sweet.”
“Eric is such a kind and dear friend,” she told Soap Opera Digest, talking about how “hilarious” he can be on set. “He also likes to check up on me and he randomly texts when he hasn’t seen me in a couple of weeks. It’s so sweet.”
Hard to picture? Well, buckle up — because there’s more! The legendary Braeden even shows his kindness at 30,000 feet. Ordway detailed how they were en route to a fan event when first-class flier Braeden “came back at one point and said, ‘I want you to take my seat for a while, and I’ll sit here.’”
Ordway was in the middle seat in economy, by the way. She went on to explain that Braeden remained in her spot for most of that journey. “I wonder if anybody was wondering why Victor Newman was in coach and not on his private jet.”
Can you imagine? What if you spilled your in-flight beverage on him?! (Raise your hand if you would die of shame right then and there.) And we don’t know many people who’d voluntarily switch out their first class digs to go be cramped up between two strangers. But apparently Eric Braeden is one of them, because “that’s how thoughtful and kind he is.”
