Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The Young and the Restless’ Summer thought Kyle catching her with a very-much-alive Phyllis was awkward, but portrayer Allison Lanier had an even cringier moment with her mom this past week. Talk about going from trouble with a redhead to a seriously red face!

Sure, some mothers ask daughters to keep their comebacks from the dead quiet, but others can turn the most mundane things into a royal embarrassment. Lanier found out the hard way when she recently settled in to watch Netflix’s steamy Bridgerton spinoff series, Queen Charlotte, with her own queen of a mum. While the historical streamer is loosely based on the real-life relationship of England’s King George III and Queen Charlotte, it’s safe to say that the corset strings are even looser.

So, you probably know where this is going. After all, haven’t many of us been in this extremely uncomfortable situation ourselves? (Love Actually uncut. With a South Asian mother. So many regrets!) Lanier joins our illustrious cringe club with a “hot tip” after the hit show proved a little too heated for family viewing. “Don’t start watching Queen Charlotte on Netflix with your mom,” she advised, sheepishly. “Or any other relative… you’re welcome.”

Hot tip — don’t start watching Queen Charlotte on Netflix with your mom. Or any other relative…. you're welcome. — Allison Lanier (@AllisonVLanier) June 4, 2023

Thank you, Allison, for the vital spoiler alert! She’s no doubt already saved a few mortified viewers from sinking into the floor in front of their own perturbed parents.

As for saving Summer from her secret-keeping snafu with hubby Kyle… well, you’ll have to keep tuning into The Young and the Restless — where the only steam may be the kind coming out of Kyle’s ears.

Check out the below photo gallery to find out which character may end up cutting short a villain’s reign of terror before it can claim any more victims.