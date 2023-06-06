Credit: CBS screenshot

Young & Restless’s Sharon and Nick have vowed to deal with the threat of Cameron Kirsten differently than in the past… by keeping their cool and allowing the police to handle it. But is that even possible for a hothead like Nick? The answer is a resounding, “No” and Kirsten knows it. Which is why he’s able to push the Newman’s buttons to get his desired result…

It all starts when Cameron’s next move leaves Faith screaming in the doorway of Sharon’s house. The horror involves something she sees on the doorstep… and it will really get Nick riled up.



It turns out that, as predicted in this week’s Restless Rant, Kirsten has killed Borgnine, the cat Faith brought home with her for the summer from college.

Nick’s response? As Joshua Morrow told SOD, “He just sees red and he doesn’t take any time to consider the repercussions.” Which is exactly what Cameron is banking on.

Knowing Nick will fly into a rage of protectiveness, Kirsten is waiting when Faith’s dad comes pounding on his door at the Genoa City Athletic Club. When accused, Cameron denies killing the “defenseless animal” and remains “calm and cool,” which “ticks Nick off” even more. Morrow explains, “Cameron is playing Nick like a fiddle.”

The pièce de résistance is when Kirsten admits that “he loves Sharon and has come back for her.” He’s actively trying to make Nick lose his mind and freak out… and that’s exactly what happens.

Morrow previews, “Nick makes a fist, ready to strike Cameron,” but in a “rare act of control, Nick punches the wall instead.” So, what’s the problem? It doesn’t end there.

Nick is later blindsided at the coffee house when Chance arrives and says Kirsten is pressing charges against him for assault. Nick denies the allegations, but “Cameron shows up with his face all battered and bruised, and Nick realizes he’s been set up.”

Chance, of course, has no choice but to slap the cuffs on Nick, which is not only bad news for Sharon, who will be down one important protector in her line of defense against Cameron, but as Morrow teases, “This is just the beginning of [Nick’s] problems.” Egad.

Watch a past interaction involving Nick and Cameron in the video below:

How far will Cameron go this time… and who will ultimately stop him?

Video credit: theageofj/YouTube

