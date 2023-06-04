Young & Restless Preview: Cameron’s Games Turn Dangerous Forcing [Spoiler] to Go on the Offense
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 5 – 9, things begin to escalate quickly between Nick and Cameron. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week, Sharon and Nick learned Cameron Kristen had been released, and it didn’t take long for them to discover he was back in town. In addition to the bottle of wine he sent Sharon, he dropped off a box with a very specific matchbook in it that Sharon would recognize.
Things quickly escalated when Faith told her parents about the man she met in the park named C.K. who used to work for Grandpa Victor. It wasn’t long before Sharon herself came face to face with Cameron at Crimson Lights, and he waxed on and on about how he’d been imagining this day for a long time. Nick intervened and warned him to stay away from his family.
Coming up, Sharon cries to Chance that Cameron is coming for her, she can feel it. Home together, Sharon and Faith are startled when someone begins pounding on the front door and tries to get in. In an earlier preview, Faith is left screaming at what she finds on the doorstep when she goes to leave home.
Later Sharon swears to Nick that Cameron was here, he was inside the house! Nick confronts Cameron and warns him to stay away from Sharon and Faith. Cameron taunts, “Or what?” Nick pins him against the wall and pulls his fist back as Cameron urges him, “Take your best shot!” Nick takes the shot, but does hit Cameron… or the wall?
