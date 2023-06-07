As Young & Restless’ Phyllis Prepares for the Fight of Her Life, Michelle Stafford Opens Up About ‘One of the Hardest Things I’ve Done’
Yeah, yeah, Young & Restless ‘ Phyllis is going to have a tough time convincing Christine, a judge, a jury, anyone to give her a pass for faking her death and playing rock, paper, scissors with Jeremy minus the rock and paper. But portrayer Michelle Stafford has just accomplished what may well be an even more Herculean feat: She saw 13-year-old Natalia through volleyball season.
Finally, it “is over for this year,” the Emmy winner shared on Instagram. My daughter killed in volleyball this year. Her team were champions of their level! Club volleyball…
“To all of you parents — there are a lot of you — who have participated in club sports, you understand. Oh lord. What an undertaking,” she added. “I met the most extraordinary parents. Kids that excel in sports. There are many, and behind them are always very, very, very dedicated parents.”
How great a challenge was it? Well, “Natalia will read this, so I’m not gonna say much,” Stafford noted. “But I just want to acknowledge all those parents out there that sacrifice their time and money and sleep for their kids to do club sports and kick ass in life!
“I am one of you now,” she continued. “PS, I just read this, and it sounds a lot like self-aggrandizement. It possibly is. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve done. But worth it.”
