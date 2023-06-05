Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

Oh, Cameron Kirsten, we hardly knew you. It seems like just yesterday he made his return to The Young and the Restless (because he pretty much did!) and we’ve already gotten word that he’s got an expiration date. That’s right, Linden Ashby has said he’s already done filming.

The actor dropped that reveal when talking to Soap Opera Digest’s podcast, discussing how he and wife Susan Walters help each other run lines. It was something that was particularly helpful, he noted, since “I think on my final day, maybe last couple days, it was like a 30-page monologue.”

Yikes! Does Cameron really have all that much to say? Apparently, yeah! It sounds like he’s not going down without letting folks really know how he feels. And while we aren’t sure exactly what that entails, we have a feeling it’s going to be downright explosive.

Ashby then noted that his time back at Young & Restless was “fun. And I’m kind of sad it’s over. But you never know. Who knows? But [headwriter Josh Griffith] wrote me a really nice note when I finished, and I wrote him a really nice note back.”

At least it sounds like Ashby parted on good terms even if Cameron didn’t! But that begs the question of just how bad things get for Cameron at the end! How over is “over?” If this falls into the “unlikely to return but you never know” category, that sounds a bit more like Cameron’s going to be biting the bullet than getting shipped off to prison again.

Then again, if he goes full-on homicidal this time around after serving two decades in the slammer, we have a feeling that his next prison stay might be a bit more on the permanent side. Still, we know that Cameron’s time in Genoa City is going to be as bad as it gets, and more often than not in the soap world, that means the villain’s not likely to survive.

Plus, the one body we know he’s going to rack up is Faith’s poor cat which, as Ashby admits in the latest Digest, is as bad as it gets. “You can kill ten people on soaps and you’re redeemable, but kill an animal, you’re done.”

So that just leaves the question of who’s going to do the deed. Fortunately, we’ve got some ideas!

