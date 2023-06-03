Young & Restless Preview: As a Scream of Terror Rips Through Sharon’s Home, Kyle Calls Out Summer On the Mother of All Lies
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 5 – 9, Adam is making big business moves. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Summer and Phyllis continued to try and find some way to clear Phyllis’ name, though Phyllis hate the position she had put her kids in, again. Summer and Daniel weren’t seeing eye to eye, especially after he told Jack and Kyle the truth about their mother. Kyle later “broke” the news to Summer that her mother was alive, not knowing she was the first to know the truth! However Kyle started becoming suspicious of Summer constantly sneaking away and followed her only to find her, Daniel and Phyllis together! Coming up, a livid Kyle learns his wife has been lying and asks, “How long have you known Phyllis was alive?”
Nate and Victora’s relationship hasn’t gone over well with many, including her own family members. Many see Nate as nothing more than a power-hungry individual who likely won’t be satisfied just running Newman Media. Next week, Victor tells Adam, “You realize a move like that would put you in direct competition with Newman Media?” Adam nods, “Exactly.”
Last week, Sharon and Nick were informed by Chase that Cameron had served his sentence and was released. Cameron later came face to face with Faith in the park, and Sharon and Nick were stunned to learn their daughter had run into the psychopath. By the end of the week, it was Sharon who had her own encounter with Cameron at Crimson Lights! Fortunately, Nick was nearby to warn Cameron away from Sharon and everyone in his family. It seems though that Cameron isn’t taking the hint, or Nick’s warning seriously. Coming up, Sharon tells Faith, “Stay close and be careful.” Faith says, “I will,” and opens the door to leave, letting out a scream at something she sees on the doorstep. What twisted stunt has Cameron pulled now?
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn what Kyle’s next move is.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube