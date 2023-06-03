Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

There’s no way around it: Sharon’s under attack on The Young and the Restless. Even as she and Nick work with Chance to figure out what Cameron’s up to, the villain in question is already in town. So much for Nick’s “He better stay away from Sharon and the girls!”

The two are doing their best to keep their kids in the dark, but if they knew Cameron was already lurking around Genoa City, we have a feeling that might change. And maybe it should change for the sooner! It’s times like these that you want to circle the wagons with the family and draw on each other’s strength — especially since Faith has already had a a brush with danger!

But instead of the family coming together, we have a sinking feeling in stomachs that it might instead come apart.

First, we learned that Noah and Allie were both on the other side of the world, then on the Tuesday, May 30 episode, Tessa started talking about the possibility of going on tour. Naturally, they couldn’t split up the family so soon after welcoming baby Aria into it, so Mariah let her wife know that she could always come along and work remotely for Jabot while looking after their daughter.

It was a quick little exchange that came from Faith mentioning how she’d love to start guiding Tessa’s music career. It was all fun banter, but the concerning part is that it came up in practically the same breath as us learning that Noah and Allie were gone.

So while we’re hopeful it was nothing more than talk, we can’t help but worry that the show might be getting ready to put “Teriah” on the backburner in a big way — and just when Sharon would need her family the most!

On the one hand, it seems like a bizarre choice, which is why we’re hopeful that it was all nothing more than talk. But on the other hand, maybe the logic would be that Mariah, Tessa and Aria would be safer is they weren’t around. But we’re hoping that they stay safe while sticking around!

Plus, it’ll certainly help ratchet up the drama!

Take a look through a timeline of Tessa and Mariah’s love in our photo gallery below.