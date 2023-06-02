Credit: Getty Images

It’s safe to say that The Young and the Restless‘ Victoria had a few reservations about stepping into the CEO role at Newman Enterprises. And why wouldn’t she, given how often that carrot had been dangled in front of her only to be taken away. But since sliding into the seat formerly occupied by her dad — and replacing his portrait with her own — things have been going pretty well… for the most part.

Trouble, however, is definitely brewing. Although Victor this week seemed to throw his unwavering support behind not only Victoria but her budding relationship with Nate, it seems that situation is as temporary as an ice cube in a cup of hot coffee.

According to Soap Opera Digest‘s summer preview, Victor will soon be singing a different — although pretty familiar — tune. The mag says that both Nikki and Victor will become suspicious of Nate, even as he becomes closer to their daughter. “Victor takes charge when he worries that Victoria’s trust in Nate is at the expense of what’s best for Newman Enterprises,” Digest reports.

“But wait,” you’re probably telling yourself. “Didn’t Victor absolutely, positively swear that if Victoria took the job, he wouldn’t try and reclaim the throne?” Why yes, in fact, he did. But if there’s one thing viewers know about Victor — and it’s something all of his offspring should certainly have learned by now — it’s that he’s a very big believer that women aren ‘t the only ones with the prerogative to change their minds.

But what, we have to wonder, is it that tips the scales? Because right now, Nick seems to be the only member of his family who questions Nate’s intentions. Nikki is thrilled to see her daughter happy, and Victor recently told Victoria that while she didn’t need his blessing, she had it anyway.

What none of them know is that Nate has partnered up with Audra, with the scheme team gunning for Victoria and Nick’s jobs, respectively. While Nate’s ambition has landed him in his bosses bed, it’s unclear exactly how Audra will play into the overall picture. Could she wind up using the return of Cameron Kirsten — something that’s sure to distract Nick’s attention away from Newman Enterprises business — to her advantage?

One thing we’d bet all of our Newman stock on is that Victoria will not take her father’s return lightly. In fact, the only thing that would probably push more of her buttons would be for Victor to then put Adam in the top slot!

