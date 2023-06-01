Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The return of the sinister Cameron Kirsten has struck terror in the hearts of Sharon and Nick, not to mention Young & Restless viewers who know all too well what he’s capable of — but it’s not just “Shick” and their offspring who could be destroyed once the evil man moves on from lurking to taking his revenge…

Not long after his dastardly character first appeared at the Genoa City Athletic Club, Linden Ashby warned his character isn’t back for redemption, but to take his revenge… and things, if not people, will be killed in the process.

Sharon, the object of his obsession (he calls her his “dream girl”) is obviously his number one target, but chances are he wants to have her rather than finish her off. Nick may have the most to fear when it comes to Kirsten’s wrath, as Young & Restless hinted when they posted a flashback of Cameron warning Nick he was as good as dead if he made it out of the cornfield alive (which he did). It’s been a long time coming but the reckoning is here.



With Sharon and Nick in the crosshairs, anyone connected to them is at risk, particularly their children. Faith has already encountered Cameron in the park, and he’s unquestionably aware of the existence of Mariah, Tessa, and Sharon’s granddaughter, Aria, as well. Their son Noah is safely overseas in London, but if he were to get wind of Kirsten’s return, there’s no doubt he’ll beeline it home in protective mode.

Another character who has crossed paths with Cameron, and is most definitely in danger, is Sally. He’s already sniffed out Nick’s girlfriend and was there when she had an episode of double-vision in the park. He knows she’s pregnant and probably assumes she’s carrying Nick’s baby. A chilling thought indeed considering that the man will be keen to torture Nick through any means possible.



She’s especially vulnerable given that Nick is unlikely to warn her about the evil in their midst once he learns she’s at risk for pre-eclampsia and is not to be caused any stress. And she’s easy pickings considering she lives in the Athletic Club where Cameron is also holed up.

That brings us to the “someone” who could be destroyed by Cameron and his actions, despite having no attachment to the situation itself. That person is Adam.

Sally is carrying Adam’s baby and he’s wildly in love with her, so should Kirsten kidnap her and prevent her from getting the meds she needs, which could harm her, he would be devastated. Let’s not forget, Ashby warned that his unhinged character would bring death to Genoa City. If Sally or their baby girl gets caught up in the terrifying revenge plot, and he lost either of them, he would be destroyed.

Do you think Cameron will target Sally to get back at Nick? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

But first, take a look at Cameron Kirsten’s potential victims in the gallery below.