The Young and the Restless just had to go there. No way the soap could have brought back Linden Ashby as the diabolical Cameron Kirsten and not had him cross paths on screen with real-life wife Susan Walters, aka Diane. But, despite the potential for the characters to form a devastating tag team — Phyllis wouldn’t have known what hit her — the show is going to quickly move them away from each other.

“It’s not a huge interaction this time. Yes, I do get to work with her,” he tells Soap Hub. But “I’m really there for one or two things. I’m there to get what I want and maybe get some payback.”

In other words, Cameron remains laser-focused on his vendetta against Sharon and Nick, who had the audacity to bust him 20 years ago for framing the object of his obsession for the murder of late daughter Cassie’s father. Just as well, maybe. Phyllis already has a formidable old foe to contend with anew. (Read all about that battle here.)

Diane should probably be relieved that she doesn’t spend any more time than she does in Cameron’s vicinity. He’s a handsome devil, yes, but mostly a devil. And his portrayer has already warned that his comeback will have a body count. (Find out who his likeliest and unlikeliest victims are here.)

Ashby and Walters met back in the ’80s when they were playing cousins Curtis Alden and Lorna Forbes on Loving. They were also co-stars on Teen Wolf. Of working with his better half again, Ashby playfully says, “I like that girl. She’s got a future.”

