Young & Restless’ Phyllis Just Made an Even Bigger Enemy Than Diane — and She Doesn’t Even Realize It Yet!
We always thought it was interesting that The Young and the Restless had Christine drop her vendetta against Phyllis — who once tried to run her down with her car — yet it hasn’t had Phyllis temper her animosity toward Diane in any way. What Phyllis did to Christine, from stealing Danny to falsifying Daniel’s paternity test to attempting to kill her rival, was far worse than what Diane did to Phyllis.
Now, finally, it looks like the show is picking up that old feud and using it to great effect. When Christine learned from Chance that Phyllis had faked her death, she was livid — and she’s in the perfect position to lower the boom on the holier-than-thou homewrecker. What promises to make this storyline extra tasty is that it’s so personal. Phyllis broke a whole bunch of laws, so it makes sense for Christine to prosecute her. But the erstwhile “Cricket” also gets to exact some long-overdue payback.
Credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI
Talking with Summer, Phyllis reaffirmed that she had learned nothing. The mess that she was in was all Jeremy Stark’s fault. Mm-hmm. Sure, Jan. If only Daniel was more like her and Summer, Phyllis wished, and self-serving enough not to give a damn what happened to Kyle’s mother… wouldn’t that be swell? Phyllis was looking through a lens that was more skewed than a funhouse mirror!
But if anyone can make her see straight, it’s Christine — especially if she smacks Phyllis with the long arm of the law. And we can’t wait to watch the accused try “But I just hate Diane so, so much!” as a defense. Or maybe “I ruined my life but preferred to blame it all on Diane!” Or perhaps “Honest, I had no idea I was my own worst enemy!”
