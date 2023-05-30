Credit: CBS screenshot (3)

The Young and the Restless may soon be subtitled The Dead and the Buried. Now that Linden Ashby has returned to the canvas as the diabolical Cameron Kirsten, the character is out for blood. And although the object of his obsession has always been Sharon, she is definitely not the only individual on his hit list — a point that the show drove home on social media on Memorial Day.

Flashing back to the episode in which Cameron was finally arrested, the soap dropped a clip in which Nick and Sharon gloated over defeating the evil-doer. Cameron, in typical Cameron fashion, was not impressed. “You are so sure that you’ve won,” he told the couple.

In fact, they were so sure. Nick even suggested that sooner than later, Cameron was going to wish he was dead. Oh yeah? “Then you better kill me now, slick,” the future convict cracked, “’cause if I walk out of here, you are dead.”

So what are we to make of that? Was it a hollow threat, the idol chatter of a condemned man? Or a promise from a maniac that he intended to keep no matter if it took him two decades to make it happen?

Considering what Ashby has said about his upcoming storyline — read his remarks here — it sure sounds like it’s going to be the latter. (Why Cameron didn’t order a hit on Nick all those years that he was in prison is a question to which we are unlikely to get an answer.) But Young & Restless wouldn’t really kill of Joshua Morrow’s beloved legacy character… would it?

The shock of such a twist would certainly get viewers’ attention. And it would yield a lot of story for those that Nick leaves behind: girlfriend Sally, half brother Adam, Victor and Nikki… perhaps most significantly, Sharon. How would she carry on after laying to rest her first husband so closely on the heels of the death of her latest husband?

What do you think? Could the show really be plotting Nick’s murder? Cameron is more than capable of it, as this rundown of his past crimes makes crystal-clear.

Hit the comments with your theories, and on your way, check out the below photo gallery of other characters who Cameron could put six feet under.