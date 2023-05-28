Young & Restless Preview: Sharon Arms Herself Upon Learning Cameron Kristen Has Been Released
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of May 29 – June 2, Cameron is back and as dangerous as ever. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week, Nick looked at the wine bottle Sharon was mysteriously gifted, and noticed a red smudge that looked like blood. However not being a forensic expert, he shrugged it off as possible wine. It was enough to shake Sharon, who years ago clubbed a man who was obsessed with her over the head with a similar bottle. Nick worried along with Sharon that the bottle could be from Cameron Kirsten, so they went to Chase with their suspicions.
View this post on Instagram
Coming up, Cameron is back in Genoa City and has taken a room at the GCAC. Chance lets Nick and Sharon know that Cameron Kirsten was in fact released from prison after serving his original sentence.
As Nick fumes he doesn’t want this guy anywhere near Sharon or the girls, Cameron is already following Sharon online! Sharon warns Cameron is ruthless and vicious, and Nick says, “Who knows what he’s going to do.”
Later at home , Sharon arms herself with a fireplace poker and yells out, “Who’s there!” when she hears a suspicious sound. In a second preview, Cameron runs into Faith and asks if she’s Faith Newman. She says she is, and asks if she knows him.
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who has to do damage control, and who has a change of heart.
