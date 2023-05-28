1 / 49 <p>Michael Graziadei’s 007 was a perfect 10 at the bicentennial shindig that <em>Young & Restless</em> threw on screen for the 50th anniversary of its debut.</p>

2 / 49 <p>As you can see, former <em>Young & Restless</em> “marrieds” Emily O’Brien (ex-Jana) and Greg Rikaart (Kevin) had no fun whatsoever after being re-teamed by <em>Days of Our Lives</em> as Gwen and Leo.</p>

3 / 49 <p>Onetime <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> sisters Alley Mills (Pam) and Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie) couldn’t have been closer. Literally.</p>

4 / 49 <p>No joke! In 1992, <em>Loving</em> introduced a whole gaggle of future stars: Paul Anthony Stewart (Casey), who’d go on to play made man Danny on <em>Guiding Light</em>, Laura <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Sisk</span> Wright (Ally), who’d become the fourth Carly on <em>General Hospital</em>, Rebecca Gayheart (Hannah), bound for <em>Beverly Hills 90210</em>, Michael Weatherly (Cooper), now a primetime mainstay, Eden Atwood (Staige), who became a successful jazz singer, and Roger Howarth, who as of this writing is on his third <em>General Hospital</em> role.</p>

5 / 49 <p>If anyone deserves to have his cake and eat it, too, it’s <em>Young & Restless</em> legend Eric Braeden (Victor).</p>

6 / 49 <p>At the 2021 wedding of <em>Young & Restless</em>’ “Ashtoria,” the attire was formal; the atmosphere, hilarious. Just ask Jason Thompson (Billy) and Christel Khalil (Lily).</p>

7 / 49 <p>No one was going to rain on Camila Banus and Brandon Barash’s parade when the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> co-stars got together in 2020 to pose for Gabi/Jake promo shots. And even if if someone tried, they were prepared!</p>

8 / 49 <p>We have a feeling that picture No. 2 was the keeper from this 2010 portrait session with <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> heartthrob Don Diamont (Bill). But the other one is awfully cute, too.</p>

9 / 49 <p>So Vanessa Marcil and Maurice Benard could afford a lot of it when <em>General Hospital</em> photographed them in 2010 to herald the reunion of Brenda and Sonny.</p>

10 / 49 <p>Dang, we only wish we’d been at the 2017 Picture Day that so cracked up Amelia Heinle (Victoria, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>). </p>

11 / 49 <p>Anyone else think that seconds before these images were snapped, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole) had asked Eric Martsolf (Brady) for a lift? Just us? OK.</p>

12 / 49 <p>… to <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> MVP Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) for even <em>thinking</em> that she could hide her light — no matter how far down over her head she pulled her cap.</p>

13 / 49 <p>As these 2017 images of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Billy Flynn (Chad) suggest, the trickiest part about playing enigmatic on camera is how does <em>anyone</em> keep a straight face?</p>

14 / 49 <p>The romance of doomed <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> lovers Deacon and Macy brought out the punk rockers in portrayers Sean Kanan and Bobbie Eakes in 2003.</p>

15 / 49 <p>’Cause back in 2002, <em>Days of Our Lives</em> supercouple Jason Cook (ex-Shawn) and Kirsten Storms (ex-Belle) were adorably gouda to go!</p>

16 / 49 <p>Pictured: just one of the reasons <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Kristoff St. John (Neil) is so missed by castmates like Bryton James (Devon). St. John brought joy to every room that he entered.</p>

17 / 49 <p>Sadly, the 2010 marriage of <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> sweethearts Whip and Taylor lasted less time than it took to snap this playful pic of Rick Hearst and Hunter Tylo.</p>

18 / 49 <p>Before returning to <em>General Hospital</em> as Robert, Tristan Rogers had a few laughs as the conniving Colin on <em>The Young and the Restless.</em></p>

19 / 49 <p><em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) struck not just a pose but a <em>yoga</em> pose at their 2013 session.</p>

20 / 49 <p>At a 2000 shoot, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Peter Reckell (ex-Bo) and Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) demonstrated our reaction to the idea of them ever taking a bad photo.</p>

21 / 49 <p>At a 2012 shoot for <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, Christel Khalil took the roundabout route to the picture-perfect portrait of herself as Lily.</p>

22 / 49 <p>Long before <em>General Hospital</em> tapped her to play Lulu, Emme Rylan was an old pro at being photographed from her stints as Abby on <em>Young & Restless</em> and here, Lizzie on <em>Guiding Light</em> (back in 2008).</p>

23 / 49 <p>Ooh! They almost had it. But in the end, taking intense shots as <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Mason and Summer in 2013 cracked up Lamon Archey (now Eli, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>) and Hunter King.</p>

24 / 49 <p>We said <em>drama</em>, not <em>comedy</em>. But there was no containing the tomfoolery that was on tap when <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny), Chandler Massey (Will) and Christopher Sean (ex-Sean) got together to memorialize their on-screen love triangle in photos.</p>

25 / 49 <p>Eat your heart out, Victor Newman! <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> leading man Jack Wagner (ex-Nick) tried out a new look during a 2006 shoot with Lesli Kay (ex-Felicia). We kinda like it, actually.</p>

26 / 49 <p>If a picture says a thousand words, these two say over and over again that <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Arianne Zuker (Nicole) and James Scott (ex-EJ) had a blast posing together in 2008.</p>

27 / 49 <p>No way, no how could <em>General Hospital</em> have decided that Finn was Chase’s father, not his brother — not when portrayers Michael Easton and Josh Swickard are so good at goofing around like siblings.</p>

28 / 49 <p>Being as lovey-dovey as <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Galen Gering (Rafe) and Tamara Braun (Ava) had to be for the image on the left, you can imagine how they found themselves cracking up in the image on the right.</p>

29 / 49 <p><em>Young & Restless</em>’ Joshua Morrow wasn’t just game for his 2012 photo shoot as Nick, he was game for <em>anything</em> — karate, jazz hands… You name it!</p>

30 / 49 <p>In 2013, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> castmates Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Texas Battle (ex-Marcus) spoke a little “sign language.”</p>

31 / 49 <p>He is <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel), hear him roar.</p>

32 / 49 <p>As you can see, absolutely no fun whatsoever was had at the 2010 shoot at which the subjects were <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Billy Miller (ex-Billy) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria).</p>

33 / 49 <p>No one can say that <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) doesn’t make a splash wherever she goes — including this 2011 shoot on location in Cabo.</p>

34 / 49 <p>In 2015, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ Camila Banus (Gabi) and A Martinez (ex-Eduardo) were clearly gearing up to deliver performances that were, ahem, <em>knockouts</em>.</p>

35 / 49 <p>Hitting the photo studio in 2009, <em>General Hospital</em> scene stealer Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) raised more than the spirits of co-star Kirsten Storms (Maxie) — he swept her right off her feet!</p>

36 / 49 <p>From the looks of it, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> leading man Darin Brooks (Wyatt) didn’t recall suggesting that Rachel Melvin put up even one duke during a 2006 <em>Days of Our Lives</em> shoot that focused on Chelsea and Max.</p>

37 / 49 <p>If only <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Adam and Chelsea were able to resolve their differences with as much goofy good humor as Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan brought to their 2020 shoot.</p>

38 / 49 <p>Real-life besties Kim Matula and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>) couldn’t contain their glee at being paired for a photo op in 2013, when they were <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> castmates as Hope and Caroline.</p>

39 / 49 <p>Nevertheless, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) wasn’t about to let Alison Sweeney (Sami) or Arianne Zucker (Nicole) get a hand in edgewise once she got a hold on James Scott (ex-EJ).</p>

40 / 49 <p>The camaraderie doesn’t stop for <em>General Hospital</em> co-stars Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) when taping does.</p>

41 / 49 <p>Even venerable veterans like <em>Young & Restless</em> legends Eric Braeden (Victor) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) have been known to crack up occasionally as they were getting down to business.</p>

42 / 49 <p>It’ll be a cold day in hell before <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> adversaries Sheila and Taylor get as close again as portrayers Kimberlin Brown and Krista Allen are here.</p>

43 / 49 <p>… just <em>Young & Restless</em> alum Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) putting the squeeze on onetime castmate Vail Bloom (ex-Heather) during a 2009 photo op.</p>

44 / 49 <p>At least we <em>think</em> that’s what <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Casey Moss (ex-JJ) and Kevin Riggins (ex-Rory) were trying to do in this 2013 pic. That, or they were playing a game of cat’s cradle with invisible string.</p>

45 / 49 <p>If the question was, “Where’s the camera?” <em>General Hospital</em> castmates Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) and Chad Duell (Michael) <em>nailed</em> the answer.</p>

46 / 49 <p>Or maybe it’s “at long last <em>laughs</em>”? Either way, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John) couldn’t resist injecting a little levity into a Monte Carlo shoot.</p>

47 / 49 <p>Photographed in Rome in 2010, the sky was the limit for then-<em>Bold & Beautiful</em> castmates Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Brandon Beemer (ex-Owen), who is now Shawn on <em>Days of Our Lives.</em></p>

48 / 49 <p>Prior to becoming <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ new Sonny, Zachary Tinker threw side-eye like nobody’s business as <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Fen opposite on-screen rival Michael Mealor (ex-Kyle).</p>