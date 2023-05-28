Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, Brian Lowe/JPI (2)

The Young and the Restless would have gotten shaken and stirred by the return of Cameron Kirsten much earlier, had headwriter Josh Griffith had his way. In the 20 years since the character was sent to prison, “I never gave it much thought,” Linden Ashby admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “And then Josh called last year to see if I wanted to” come back for an arc.

The Teen Wolf star couldn’t do it at that time, so Griffith tried, tried again a year later, and bingo. The villain was sprung from prison to once again terrorize the object of his obsession, poor, beleaguered Sharon Newman. At first, “I was really nervous,” Ashby said, “because it’s not like it used to be.” The soap tapes five shows in four days, and the dialogue comes faster and more furiously than ever.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Initially, the veteran of Loving — where he met wife Susan Walters (Diane) when they played cousins Curtis and Lorna — just had to “show up and look menacing.” But when things picked up, they picked up in a big way. “Then I started talking and killing things… It is pretty much go, go, go, go, go.”

In discussing Cameron with Griffith, Ashby had one request: “‘Hey, man, let’s write him bad.'” In character, Ashby added, “I’m not looking for a redemptive story here. I’m not looking for to turn over a new leaf. I’ve got a few scores to settle and business to take care of.”

After 20 years in the slammer, Cameron has some sharp axes to grind. And Ashby is quick to note that he is nothing like manipulative Jeremy Stark, who was so into mind games. “There’s none of that with me. I’m like, ‘I’m gonna kill somebody. I’m gonna kill something.’ Theres no subtlety It’s like, people are dropping dead.”

We’ll consider ourselves forewarned even as we wonder which of these Genoa City residents will wind up biting the dust! Check out the gallery below and weigh in with your guesses!