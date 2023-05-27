Co-Stars Speak Out on the the Triangle That Puts the ‘Young’ in Young & Restless
Rare are the occasions when The Young and the Restless does exactly want it to. But this week, as we were watching Lily Brooks O’Briant light up the screen as Lucy, we kept thinking, “Man, the show needs to keep her around. Bring Reed back and let her crush on the older guy while a younger boy like Johnny crushes on her.”
And then the strangest thing happened. Miraculous, even. The soap did practically exactly what we wanted. It sat down Lucy for dinner with Johnny and Connor, made fast friends of Lucy and Johnny, and left Connor crestfallen as the odd kid out. It was sweet, it was poignant, and O’Briant, Paxton Mishkind and Judah Mackey played it for all it was worth. They even made what was going on at “the kids’ table” more interesting than anything that was going down while their parents broke bread (strangely at a separate table).
After the episode aired, Mackey took to Instagram. “Connor up in his feels,” he observed, “but so fun working with these two.”
O’Briant seconded that emotion, saying that she had “had the best time working with y’all!”
The question now is, will the show be smart enough to realize that it’s struck gold with its first winning young storyline since… um… gee, since Brittany/Billy/Mac/Raul? Or will it be chucked to the backburner? Because if it is, sorry to say, we’ll have to add another entry to our photo gallery of the dumbest things Young & Restless has done lately. Check it out below; it’s already a list that’s way too long.