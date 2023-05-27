Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of May 29 – June 2, Nate feels the heat. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

As Elena continued to call out Nate and Victoria this week, calling them both pathetic human beings, she wasn’t alone in verbally attacking them. Tucker warned Audra to be careful of Nate, noting he would turn on anyone at the drop of a dime if it would benefit him. Devon also had words with Nate about the type of man he had become, and given he ended up with Elena through being a cheater, perhaps he was finally showing the world the type of man he is. Coming up, Nate meets with Victor and feels like he’s at a Newman barbeque and he’s on the grill.

Nick examined the wine bottle Sharon had been mysteriously sent and couldn’t help but notice a smidge that looked like blood on it. Sharon quickly began to wonder if there was a chance this could be a message from Cameron Kirsten. Nick felt it was time to consult Chance, and Sharon filled him in on a man who went to prison years ago for things he did to her may be trying to contact her. This week, Chance tells Sharon and Nick he has news about Cameron and it’s not good.

Indeed, Cameron is back in Geona City, but it’s not Sharon he makes contact with first. In the park, Cameron runs into Faith and asks if she’s Faith Newman. She says she is, and asks if she knows him.

Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who has to do damage control, and who has a change of heart.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube