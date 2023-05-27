Credit: © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

We like to think we’re old hands when it comes to the soap opera world, but The Young and the Restless has managed to hand us two huge surprises recently. The first was, of course, Diane coming back to life and Susan Walters reprising her role. And the second was Linden Ashby’s return as Cameron Kristen! Missed it? It just happened on Friday, May 26!

We’d suspected it ever since Sharon got her mystery champagne bottle — which just so happens to be the same “weapon” she once thought she killed Cameron with! After that, the pieces rapidly slipping into place for Cameron’s big return and though the villain was never actually dead like Diane, he has been in prison for a long, long time.

In real life, of course, Ashby hasn’t been in prison, just keeping busy in shows like Teen Wolf and Army Wives, all while happily married to Walters! In fact, the two recently celebrated 37 years of marriage, having gotten together long before either of their characters popped up in Genoa City. But while their Young & Restless alter egos may be a bit tough to love (OK, Cameron was an abusive killer), the real-life couple couldn’t adore each other more.

So it was not surprise to see Walters wish her surf-loving hubby a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, “Life is a wild, wonderful ride with you.”

And that doesn’t even get to how wild their Young & Restless rides have been!

There is one thing we’re wondering, though, about Ashby’s birthday celebration. Did the two raise their glasses and celebrate with a nice bottle of champagne?

Asking for a friend — whose name happens to be Sharon…

Take a look at through our photo gallery of other Young & Restless stars and their real-life loves.