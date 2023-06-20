Credit: © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

There’s no arguing that the Cameron Kirsten story absolutely energized Young & Restless, a show which of late has seemingly worked overtime to avoid drama. Now that the baddie is really, most sincerely dead, we can’t help but wish his stay had been longer… and that the soap had given into the no-doubt strong temptation to bring Susan Walters’ Diane into the Cameron mix, what with him being played by her real-life husband Linden Ashby, who played Sharon’s abuser, Cameron Kirsten.

How would that have even worked, though? How could the villain have been morphed into a character that viewers would accept as a romantic interest for anyone, even Diane? Perhaps instead of a love story, he and Diane could have been paired on a revenge arc! Here’s how we imagine things could have played out…

Joining Forces

As determined as Ashley is to remove Diane from Jack’s life, we can only assume that at some point she will succeed. Then, Diane, having had the second chance she worked so hard to deserve taken from her, would want to strike back — and as viciously as the old Diane would have!

So we’d have put her at Society, drowning her troubles as she plots, when in comes Cameron, his mission in life making Sharon pay for putting him behind bars. (Never mind that he deserved it a dozen times over!) When the two of them put their heads together and decide to join forces, nothing would have been able to prepare Genoa City for the hell that they’d unleash!

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Pulling Strings

While Cameron used his vast wealth to buy himself a seat on the Jabot board — and give it to Diane — she could have enlisted Sharon as her therapist, using their sessions to plant the idea in the barista’s mind that her tormentor had changed. Yes, he carries some baggage from all that transpired before — hence, the bloody champagne bottle. But he can’t work it out, not entirely, without Sharon’s help.

Foolishly, Sharon would have fallen for it and met with Cameron alone, at which point he’d kidnap her and spirit her away. He and Diane would think that they’ve gotten what they wanted. Except for one thing…

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The connivers miss one another. Somewhere along the line, their path of revenge led to surprising feelings. Now they’ve blown their chance at something real before they even acted on it. The question would then have become, can they undo the damage that they’ve done so that they can even begin to explore their longing for one another?

What do you think of our idea? If nothing else, it would have given us more of the fabulous Ashby… and allowed the real-life pair to work together!

Some of your favorite Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful stars recently got all dolled up and hit Monte Carlo. Wish you could have been there? We’ve got the next best thing… the photo gallery below, capturing all the action!