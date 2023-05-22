Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI

Those of us who have watched soaps for a while — in other words, all of us — can usually predict what’s going to happen long before it does. So right now, we’re just waiting for The Young and the Restless to reveal that Linden Ashby’s Cameron Kirsten is out of prison and stalking Sharon, the former and likely current object of his obsession.

We figure he’ll terrorize her again for a bit, maybe kidnap granddaughter Aria… you know, pull a full-on Sheila Carter or David Kimble. And then he’ll be written back off. But where’s the surprise in that? And is that really the best use of an actor as charismatic as Ashby? The answers are that there is no surprise in that, and no, that is most definitely not the best use of Ashby.

Perhaps the powers that be know this, too. Perhaps, despite the ominous way that Cameron has vaguely made his presence known, he’ll be a changed man. Back in 2003, there were moments when the villain let down his guard and talked about his mother. Sharon even felt some compassion for him.

This doesn’t excuse his abuse of Sharon in any way, shape or form. But if the soap is going to let Phyllis get away with attempted murder (Christine’s), Michael get away with sexual harassment and attempted rape (of Christine) and Diane get away with leaving Nikki to fry for her “murder,” there is room for redemption for Cameron.

Heck, Victor held a man prisoner in his basement and fed him rats, yet he’s living the high life, not singing the jailhouse blues. Chelsea raped Billy, and still, now they are somehow dating. Adam plotted to blow up his whole family, and nevertheless, Dad will do anything to get him back in the fold. So yeah, anything is possible for Cameron.

If the show does redeem the villain, suddenly he becomes a viable love interest. He could commiserate with Phyllis over mistakes they’ve made and then discover that getting together just might be the first smart thing they’ve done in ages. He could show Ashley what a changed man really looks like and offer an alternative to untrustworthy Tucker. He could even appeal to Sharon.

Would it be sick and wrong for her to even contemplate opening her heart to him? Absolutely. But remember, Adam stole Faith and let her believe that her baby had died… and yet she couldn’t stay away from him, either. “Sick and wrong” is kinda Sharon’s go-to.

