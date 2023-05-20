Credit: CBS screenshot

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of May 22 – 26, Billy suggests Ashley is conspiring against her family. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After returning from L.A., Nate told Victoria that Elena moved out and left her keys behind. He could see now that once his career as a doctor ended, it broke his relationship with Elena. He admitted to craving the work he was doing at Newman, and craving her as well, and Victoria let him know the feeling was mutual. Later though, Nate and Audra conspired together to get everything they wanted at Newman, and Audra made it clear she wants to run Newman Media when he rises to the next rank. Nick meanwhile tried to warn Victoria that Nate could be playing her, has no scruples, and is hungry for power. Coming up, Elena walks into Victoria’s office where she and Nate are together, and says, “Well, would you look at this? The two of you together… and you have clothes on.”

Ashley has been growing closer to Tucker, who was proving himself to be quite the family man, and she invited him to move into her room. Abby though, was concerned about her mother’s growing closeness to Tucker. She might not be the only one, as next week at Society, Billy tells Jack, “Ashley might be planning a coup.”

Last week, Sharon was shocked when she received a bottle of champagne from an anonymous admirer, with a card that read, “Memories are what life is made of.” Well get ready for a shocker, as in a preview of what’s to come, at Crimson Lights, Nick holds up Sharon’s champagne bottle and asks her about a red smudge on it. “I hate to say it, but it kinda looks like blood.”

Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who gives Victoria unsolicited advice, and what Ashley is ready to do next.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube