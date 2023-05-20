Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Sometimes when you find someone who just gets you, it’s downright… magical. Just ask Hallmark star and The Young and the Restless alum, Hunter King. To be clear, we’re not talking about a significant other in this case, but it’s the friends in life that we make who can make all the difference. And that’s exactly what King noted in a recent Instagram post straight from Main Street, USA in Disneyland.

“A magical birthday for the most magical friend,” she shared. “Thank you for being you, David Niederhoffer. I’d be lost without ya.”

And despite what those shirts say, Niederhoffer assured his pal that “I love you more than the snacks any day and every day. Thankful for you always!”

OK, but the snacks are still pretty darn tasty.

Last year, the actress shared a series of hilarious clips with her bestie, from their own version of carpool karaoke to performing surprisingly well choreographed impromptu home dance numbers.

“I love laughing through life with you by my side,” King shared at the time. “Thanks for being both mine and Poppy’s best friend. (We both know she loves you more than she loves me.)”

We would say we that we’re sure that last bit is true, but King echoed the same sentiment in her Instagram stories this year, so maybe her adorable pup does have a favorite of this duo!

So here’s to the magic of abiding friendship — even if it does, occasionally cost you a little puppy love in the process!

