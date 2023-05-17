Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Oftentimes, Michelle Stafford has a blast on Instagram — and spreads that happiness to us all, whether by sharing videos of herself mortifying her daughter by dancing with Young & Restless castmate Amelia Heinle or pictures of “the most disobedient boy in the land” (aka dog Rufus). But on May 16… sadly, it was a very different story.

“This is a difficult post for me,” she began. “It’s taken a bit to ask for help for this beautiful family. A few weeks ago, we lost Marco unexpectantly. Marco was the father of my son Jameson’s best friend Austin. Marco was a nurse. He worked during lockdown and the entire pandemic. He helped save the lives of so many others during that time. He dedicated his life to it. To helping others.

“He and his wife Cecille worked at the local hospital,” continued Phyllis’ portrayer. “Marco was always there for his son. Always at the after-school sporting events. Always helping out at the school. Recently, we had an ‘all-hands’ clean-up at the school. It started early in the morning on the weekend. Marco was there after he had worked all night. He made sure that he was always there to help.”

More: Michelle Stafford’s beautiful tribute to late castmate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Stafford (@therealstafford)

Needless to say, he made an impression on the actress. “Marco was one of my favorite parents at the school. A truly kind man. A great father. This is quite a loss,” she said, adding, “I am raising money for the extensive funeral services and also for Austin’s education. Austin is a straight-A student, and I would love to help the family make sure he still is able to attend the school. He has quite a future.

“Hey listen, I know it’s a very tough time right now,” she added, “and people are feeling it everywhere but I just wanted to post this here… Maybe some of you would like to support this family and support the future of this boy. Marco dedicated his life to help others. I would like to help his family now.”

Pay your respects to the soap vets we’ve lost in 2023 in the below photo gallery.