Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

When it comes to being dead in daytime, never say never, that is the motto. However, for The Young and the Restless’ Jeremy, it appears there may be no coming back from his murder. Sure, Phyllis killed the man in self defense but we all know that she won’t get off without a fight, considering her involvement with him to bring down Diane. And the fact that the police found his body, well, for now, anyways, he’s simply dead.

However, his portrayer, James Hyde, is already making a comeback and it appears that fans can look forward to seeing him in a new Christmas movie titled A Christmas Frequency this holiday season — and, as an added perk, he’ll be joined by another familiar face… The Bold and the Beautiful’s Denise Richards (Shauna), first reported exclusively by our sister site, Variety.

Soap-vet-turned-director, Lindsay Korman-Hartley shared a photo with Hyde and Richards and stated, “Merry Christmas with these two wonderful and talented people. James Hyde and Denise Richards, thank you for bringing the magic to Christmas on air.”

Fans quickly rushed to the comments with excitement, especially at seeing Hyde reunited with Korman-Hartley since their time on Passions where the two shared scenes together as Sam and Theresa. “Theresa and Sam Bennet,” follower Kerry Keil cheered. “Love this pic!”

So, what can you expect from A Christmas Frequency?

As Variety detailed, Richards will star as morning radio show host Brooke Walkins, who is secretly separating from her husband Todd, played by Hyde, but also losing ratings on her show. As a way to save it from being canceled, Brooke agrees to be set up on a series of blind dates live, as suggested by her producer Kenzie, as a way to land her a plus-one to the company’s Christmas party. However, Kenzie learns the guy she’s interested in applied to date Brooke, and when he becomes a hit with listeners, she must choose between her heart and her job.

More: Photo, soap fave’s new wife is pregnant

Considering Korman-Hartley has directed numerous movies for Lifetime and LMN, A Christmas Frequency, which is being produced by Nicely Entertainment, could very well fall into one of the network’s holiday lineups. Stay tuned, as we’ll bring our readers more details as they are released.

In the meantime, and while we wait to see if somehow, someway Jeremy will come back from the dead just in time to get Phyllis off the hook for his murder, look back at other daytime stars who made it in movies and primetime then returned to soaps in our photo gallery below.