If Young & Restless leading lady Courtney Hope ever wants a side hustle, she’d make a hell of a writer. Just look at the beautiful message she sent out on Mother’s Day. “Mom, without you, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Quite literally,” she said, adding “but also because I don’t know if I would’ve made it.

“You’ve been my legs when I couldn’t stand, my voice when I couldn’t speak, my cheerleader when I was too afraid to leave the bench, my strength when I’d lost all hope, and my light to my path when I lost my way,” she continued. “Thank you for reminding me who I am and who God created me to be. You taught me to honor my truest self, what loyalty and respect looks like and that standing up for myself is one of the greatest gifts I can give myself. And thank you for taking all you’ve learned and passing it on. Thanks for living by example.”

In closing, Hope looked back at where she’d been and where, thanks to Mom, she was going. “This life has been a wild ride so far, but I’m so thankful to have persevered through it with you,” the actress wrote. “Thank you for all you do and all that you are. You inspire me. I hope I’m half the mom you are, someday. I love you, Mom.”

