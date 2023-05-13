Young & Restless Preview: Jack and Kyle Go on the Hunt — Plus Nate’s Working With Who?
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of May 15-19, Nate and Audra conspire together. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Nate and Victoria’s trip to L.A. didn’t exactly go as planned, and Audra let Elena know Nate lied to her and went on the trip with Victoria. Elena headed straight there to confront Nate, who admitted to sleeping with Victoria. Needless to say, Elena let him have it, and Nate and Victoria’s affair came out. Well, things are about to get a whole lot more interesting this week. In a preview of what is to come, Nate says to Audra, “We’re helping each other, right? We have to trust each other to get exactly what we want. And I know exactly what you want.”
To say Daniel was happy, and unhappy, when Summer confessed everything about their mother faking her death and murdering Stark is an understatement. He blasted his sister for keeping this secret, pointing out how Phyllis had committed the same crime Diane did in faking her death, and asking her how she thought her husband would react to this. Unable to keep the secret, Daniel finally told Jack, Michael and Kyle the truth! Next week, Chelsea asks Daniel, “What’s going on?” He says, “Oh, you know. Just waiting for some bombs to explode.”
Jack was able to bring Diane home from prison, only for her to learn none other than Tucker McCall had moved into the Abbott home! But imagine her surprise when Tucker offered to once again help her make her disappear. Diane however, rejected the offer. However the big turning point came when Jack and Kyle learned from Daniel what really happened the night Phyllis, and then Stark, died. Coming up, in the hotel room where Stark died, Jack tells Kyle, “I don’t even know what we’re looking for, but I guarantee you, we will know it when we see it.”
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Kayle comes clean to, and who learns the truth about Phyllis.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube