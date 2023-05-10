Truly ‘Super’ News About Young & Restless Alum Justin Hartley’s CBS Comeback
Many fans have been patiently waiting for new details surrounding The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley’s (ex-Adam) new CBS series and now we have a few tidbits that you’ll want to mark on your calendars. Not only will Tracker premiere on Sunday, February 11, 2024, it’ll make its grand entrance into the network’s winter lineup in the timeslot following one of sports’ biggest events — Super Bowl LVIII .
Back in December 2022, we alerted our readers that following Hartley’s run on NBC’s This Is Us, the former daytime actor would be returning to CBS for an all-new project. Tracker, previously titled The Never Game, is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by mystery and crime writer Jeffrey Deaver, and will follow Hartley as a lone-wolf survivalist named Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker.” Using his expert tracking skills, viewers will be taken on various journeys as Colter helps private citizens and law enforcement solve all manners of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.
Here’s your first look at Hartley’s new character…
Back in March, the actor shared a little tease into what’s ahead for Colter, who promises, as the video stated, “I will find you.”
Will you be tuning in for the series? We will!
As a reminder, when setting your DVRs, be sure to add some extra time since we all know that the coverage for Super Bowl LVIII could very well go over, as happens quite often during sporting events.
And though daytime viewers have gotten used to Mark Grossman in the Genoa City role, look back on some of Hartley's time as Adam