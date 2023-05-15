Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

It would seem that something wicked Sharon’s way comes. If you’ve been following the clues that have been dropping from the Young & Restless set, you know that things are beginning to add up — to serious trouble for Sharon Case’s character.

First, the Emmy winner teased to Michael Fairman TV that she’s been working on a “big” new storyline, one that was so firmly planted on the frontburner that “I’m rarely not at the studio” these days.

Then, Lauralee Bell (Christine) shared a behind-the-scenes video (which you can watch below) that excluded a certain character. “There was someone in a booth that I had to edit out so it didn’t give away a story coming up,” she revealed. “I’ll put that picture out when the person airs in a few weeks.”

Who could it be? Our money’s on Cameron Kirsten, the villainous businessman who used and abused Sharon two decades ago. When he was hauled off to prison, he went with a vengeful gleam in his eye. It takes approximately no stretch of the imagination to think that he would return to once again torment the object of his obsession.

Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Plus, since Cameron was played by Linden Ashby, viewers could have the fun of seeing him in scenes with real-life wife Susan Walters, aka Diane. Maybe in his years behind bars, the character even got the help that he so desperately needed and could return to Genoa City a genuinely changed man.

Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images (2)

Hey, it could happen, considering that Phyllis got a second chance after trying to murder Christine, Michael got a fresh start after trying to rape Christine, Diane got a do-over after nearly getting Nikki sent up the river for her “murder”… Hell, Chelsea is now romantically involved with Billy, the man she once raped.

What do you think? Is Cameron coming back? Or is it someone else? Hit the comments with your guesses, and on your way, review Sharon’s life story in the newly updated photo gallery below.