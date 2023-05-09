Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Expresses Her Gratitude: ‘Thank You for Saving My Life’
Over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) was out and about with her former General Hospital castmate Finola Hughes (Anna). The two pals took in a performance headlined by Ricky Gervais during his Armageddon tour at The Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre in Los Angeles and Stafford not only posted a pic with Hughes from the event, she shared quite the fun fact about the comedian.
“Oh Ricky Gervais, you were [on fire] in L.A. tonight!” Stafford cheered then let everyone in on a little secret. “And by the way… if you ever see this, thank you for saving my life with your comedy many years ago.”
Hughes shared the same pic while “out to see Ricky Gervais” with the CBS soap star and expressed, “So fun! So clever!”
More: Soap fave caught with his pants down — literally
Stafford’s post received many reactions from fans, who too love Gervais, but one reply in particular caught our eye. “OMG,” shouted former The Bold and the Beautiful actress Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn). “I was there too!” Stafford gave her a holler back, “Hey!” and stated, “I wish I had seen you!” to which Sofer agreed, “Me too!”
So fans, when you are attending functions in and around the Los Angeles area, you might run into a soap star — or two!
As you may know, Stafford and Hughes both have been nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress, and in response, the nominees shared a funny video with their reactions…
And speaking of the Daytime Emmys… View our dream picks in the photo gallery below to find out where Stafford's Phyllis and Hughes' Anna fit into the mix.
