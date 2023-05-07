Young & Restless Preview: Victor, Devon, Malcolm and More Come Together to Honor the Late Neil Winters
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of May 8 – 12, family and friends gather to honor a great man. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Neil’s friends and family planned to gather once again to honor him. They were stunned back in April of 2019 to learn the had died of a stroke, which was written due to the tragic death of actor Kristoff St. John. Last week Tucker reached out to his son. After Devon passed on buying McCall Unlimited, he reveals he sold it to Victor. However, he decided to remain in town because of Dominic and Devon. He wanted to make amends with Devon, and honor Neil. He knew Devon was hosting a tribute to him and asked him to announce he was creating the Neil Winters International Jazz Festival as a tribute to him. Devon wasn’t sure the gathering was the place to announce that, nor was it his place to do so. Tucker made it clear he was looking to put down roots in Genoa City, and Ashley has asked him to move in with her. Devon agrees to try and give his father another shot, even inviting him to the tribute. Neils’s friends and family later gathered at Neil’s Jazz Lounge, including Devon’s mother, Yolanda Hamilton. She isn’t the only surprise guest as Malcolm Winters returns to honor Neil as well.
View this post on Instagram
In a preview of what’s to come, Victor toasts that he has come to celebrate a man who was his friend, Neil Winters. Malcolm says, “You all know me when it comes to the great Neil Winters, I show up.” Victor adds, after that has been said and done, it is family that holds them together. Devon and Malcolm embrace,
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Nikki forces to come clean.
Before you go, check out our gallery below of soaps best recast roles
Video: Young & Restless/Instagram