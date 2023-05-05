Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Ask any mom out there and they’ll tell you that being a mother is not easy. But difficult or not, we’re going to go out on a limb here and say most moms out there are probably doing much better at it than The Young and the Restless‘ Diane or Phyllis! One abandoned her kid for 20 years pretending to be dead, the other tried pulling that same stunt, only to reveal herself and put her daughter in an impossible situation. Well, at least Kyle and Summer have each other to talk to about how horrible their moms are!

In real life, though, Michelle Stafford is about as incredible a mom as it comes, but even she admits that sometimes she messes up. “I screw up on a daily basis,” she writes on Instagram. “And I try to be better on a daily basis.”

The actress got a bit of an early jump on Mother’s Day with a special tribute to her kids and the loving family they’ve grown into over the years. We get to see the magic of motherhood, the challenges and the downright adorable moments as Stafford’s daughter Natalia and son Jameson grow up before our eyes.

“Mother’s Day is coming up,” she shares with the clip. “It’s a little more important this year to me. Always important. It just holds a little bit more significance to me this year. Here are some completely unfiltered moments of my own motherhood journey. You all get it. It’s the toughest job ever. In ways I was not prepared for. Happy early Mother’s Day.”

Check it out below — and make sure you grab the tissues.

Everyone from the fans to co-stars Lauralee Bell (Christine), Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) felt the love in the post. But actress and comedian Caroline Rhea probably had the best response: “That is so beautiful. It made me ovulate.”

Well, there you have it, folks. The highest praise you can get for sharing a journey of motherhood!

Now if only Phyllis could pick up a tip or two from her portrayer. We’re sure Summer would certainly appreciate it!

