It looks like all of Victor’s overtures on The Young and the Restless to bring Adam into the fold may have been just empty promises. Because trying to bribe Sally into leaving town and leaving her baby with the Newmans is sure to tick the baby’s father off. Adam and Nick both just agreed that they’d do anything for Sally and the baby — not just the baby. And now Victor tries his best to get rid of mom.

Actually, with Nick and Adam’s vow, this is just about the one thing guaranteed to pull them together to team up against Victor. And while it’s not unusual for the Newman kids to push back against their father (especially Adam), it’s not often that the two brothers work in lock-step to topple dear dad.

Victor, in other words, may be biting off more than he can chew… unless that’s exactly what he wants! Because why he would go to all this trouble to send Sally away and risk alienating Adam after he’s been doing everything he can — including buying a company — to bring his black sheep son back into the fold is a headscratcher. Unless this is all, bizarrely, a part of that.

After all, Victor has to know he won’t be around forever, and he won’t be able to pull his kids strings to keep them in the family forever. So he’s got to do everything he can to unite his kids and make sure they stay united because one way or another, Sally’s having Adam’s baby.

Sally could end up being a lifelong rift between Adam and Nick if things go too sideways. But if Victor can get them to both team up against him with Sally at the center, they may learn how to come together well enough to make this unusual arrangement work. Knowing their history, we wouldn’t bet on it, but the Mustache if not tenacious. If he thinks it’s worth a shot, he’ll take it.

Then again, maybe Victor just really does want Sally gone and his distaste for her is blinding him from the obvious. Of course, even if he knows it runs the risk of Adam and Nick teaming up to turn on him, he simply may not care. He’s bounced back from this kind of family infighting before and each and every time Victor mostly comes out on top.

Why would this be any different? At the end of the day, Victor may just see this as a no-lose situation. No matter what happens, he’ll walk away nearly unscathed and set about rebuilding the pieces of his family just as he’s done time and time again.

What are your thoughts? Is Victor off his rocker with this latest stunt or crazy like a fox?

