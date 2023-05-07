Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2)

It turns out, everybody really does have an opinion on The Young and the Restless‘ Phyllis. Not that we’re surprised. Death, revenge, being a pretty darn horrible mother and then, instead of making it better, doubling down and making it worse… Yeah, Phyllis isn’t winning many folks over. Though, as we just learned, the pro-Phyllis and anti-Phyllis camps are pretty well entrenched by now among the fandom!

And when Young & Restless‘ official Instagram account shared the clip of Phyllis’ emotional talk with Summer after letting her daughter know she was still alive, the show’s account asked folks what they thought the redhead’s plan would be.

“If I reveal myself, Diane will be exonerated and my life will be over,” Phyllis says to Summer in the clip before essentially telling her, “But hey, you do whatever you feel is right! Do the right thing/ruin mom’s life… the choice is yours, kiddo!”

And you better believe the fans chimed in. But they weren’t the only ones!

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), for instance, responded with a round of applause for the emotional performances both Michelle Stafford and Allison Lanier gave. Daniel Goddard, though, had a different reaction…

“Reveal yourself,” Cane’s former portrayer exclaimed in the comments. “Drop the towel!!”

Yikes! OK, that may be a bit too revealing — unless Phyllis wants to take up the Naked Heiress mantel from Abby. That’s not impossible, we suppose, it’s not like Victor and Ashley’s daughter is using it anymore!

Others, though, took it a bit more literally, either cheering Phyllis coming clean on (because it would hand Diane a win) or urging her to never reveal anything so she doesn’t go down in flames. But most of the folks responding to Goddard were clamoring for Cane to come back and letting the actor know how much he was missed!

And Goddard, for his part, took the time to respond to a number of folks, whether laughing along with them, thanking them for the love or offering his well wishes. When a fan asked if he watched the show, though, he replied, “No I don’t watch… But saw this clip on IG. Love you.”

Fair enough. But if Cane ended up coming back and reconnecting with Lily as some fans suggested, that might get him tuning in again! We know of a number of Instagram-savvy fans who would certainly be excited!

