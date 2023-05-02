Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Dramatic plot twists are all well and good on screen. But off? Richard Burgi would probably agree that they’re best avoided.

One Blow After Another

Recently, the daytime vet — perhaps best known to soap fans as Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless — Instagrammed that “a friend of mine informed me that I am still listed as married on IMDb and Wikipedia, etc.”

And he isn’t. “It has been a very trying year and a half,” he summed up. “After losing a great job for something that had nothing to do with my work as an artist, and then with much difficulty, my second marriage ended.”

With a Little Help From His Friends

You’ll recall that in January of 2022, Burgi revealed that he’d been let go by Young & Restless for accidentally violating the COVID protocols put in place to safeguard the cast and crew. (Guiding Light star Robert Newman finished out the character’s storyline.) Now Burgi has split from wife No. 2 Lilliana Lopez, to whom he’d been wed since 2012. “Divorce is painful and devastating,” he said, “but the good Lord has a way of leading you to things you need and away from those that you don’t. The loss of a job, relationship or any other important thing is like a death and takes time, good friends and family or nurturing people and places to get though.”

Burgi is well on his way to healing his wounded heart. At this point, “I am in a great place,” he shared, “and grateful for this beautiful life… Onward!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Burgi (@dick_burgi)

A Daytime Return?

Selfishly, we can’t help but hope that Burgi will be tapped for another soap role. With General Hospital supervillain Ryan Chamberlain dead and buried, perhaps the time is right for Burgi to reprise his role of serial killer Paul Hornsby, the ex-lover of Ava Jerome (Young & Restless’ former Diane, Maura West).

If Bold & Beautiful runs with a certain scandalous story idea for Krista Allen’s Taylor Hayes, Burgi would be perfect to play opposite her. (Read all about that plot here.)

