Since the Daytime Emmy nominees were announced, fans have been atwitter, on one hand celebrating their favorites who received nods and on the other shaking their heads in disbelief at the talents that were overlooked. Among those worthy contenders whose work went unrecognized is Judah Mackey, who plays Connor Newman on The Young and the Restless.

In the past year, the tween has been handed some extremely challenging material as Adam and Chelsea’s son dealt with the death of mentor Rey Rosales and the revelation that Johnny Abbott is his half brother. And the young actor handled it beautifully. Alas, a nomination was not in the cards — and not because he didn’t want one, either.

When a viewer lamented the snub on Twitter, Mackey replied that “I would have loved my work on Young & Restless to be recognized. Unfortunately, I wasn’t submitted for a nomination.”

Well, that’s a bummer and a half. Nonetheless, the moppet was grateful for the cheers that he had received. “Thank you for your support,” he said. “It is appreciated.”

Mackey is certainly not the only deserving performer who isn’t in the running for a statuette. Far from it, in fact. We were disappointed that, among others, left out of the running were Young & Restless pot-stirrer Susan Walters (Diane) and General Hospital baddie Charles Shaughnessy (Victor). But hey, there’s always next year.

