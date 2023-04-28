Young & Restless’ Michael Graziadei Drops a Video That Reveals Just How Fast Time Is Flying for Himself and His Adorable Little Ones
It’s no secret that life is busy — and for some, it’s busier than others. Especially when you’re a husband-to-be, father to twins and a soap star all rolled into one. The Young and the Restless’ Michael Graziadei (Daniel) posted a video that was captioned with a quote that said it best, a quote from the lead character, Ferris Bueller, in the 1986 hit film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off…
“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
The video contained various pics of his twin sons, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde, as well as of their mama, the actor’s fiancée Lauren. The kids could be seen hugging their stuffed animals, enjoying mealtime and simply looking cool wearing a pair of shades. Graziadei included some shots on the red carpet during Young & Restless’ 50th anniversary party, plus moments from when he proposed to Lauren and even one of the family’s pup.
More: Soap fave confirms her big return
And if you missed the big moment when the actor asked his bride-to-be if she would marry him, which took place on CBS’ The Talk back in March in front of some of his castmates and a live audience, you can watch it here…
Then join us as we take a minute to do what Graziadei suggested… to stop, look around and simply take in all that’s going on in this moment. And if you’re at work, like many of us, be sure to take some time later as well, maybe with your own kiddos, or while you are driving home and even after you get there… just take some time to relax and enjoy the little things in life.
Before you go, don’t miss more cute photos in our gallery below of soap stars and their real-life kids.
Video: The Talk/YouTube