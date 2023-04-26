Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images (3)

When Mishael Morgan dropped to recurring status at The Young and the Restless back in 2022, viewers were disappointed. But we had to understand her ambition. She had places to go, things to do. “I wanted to tell more cutting-edge stories,” the actress explained, “just in light of Black Lives Matter and seeing what else is out there that I can be connected to.

“I love the soaps,” she added, “but there’s so much going on right now.”

Now, Morgan is almost finished with one of her first post-Young & Restless projects, the thriller Spiral that she’s not only starring in but executive-producing. “Been working hard,” she said on Instagram as the shoot neared completion. “Blessed to be a part of this incredible team! I can’t wait to share this one with the world!”

And we can’t wait to see it. Just be sure when you do, you’re seeing the right Spiral. There’s also a 2021 horror movie by the same title; it’s an offshoot of the grisly Saw franchise, this installment starring Chris Rock. But we digress…

Since making history as the first Black Emmy winner in the Outstanding Lead Actress category, Morgan has started recurring on Chicago Med and still made time to revisit her old stomping grounds as Amanda.

While we’d love to see the character turn vindictive and target ex-boyfriend Devon’s new relationship with Abby, that just isn’t in her nature. Twin sister Hilary might’ve gone that route, though!

