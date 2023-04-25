Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Many fans are already missing Michael Damian’s Danny on The Young and the Restless and though the character has left Genoa City for the time being, we have some very exciting news surrounding the actor. Our sister site, Deadline, learned exclusively that Damian and his wife Janeen have signed a contract for a three-movie picture deal with Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA).

Lindsay Lohan, who starred in the couple’s 2022 holiday feature Falling for Christmas, will return as the lead in Irish Wish, set to air on Netflix in 2024. And viewers who loved Hallmark’s 2020 movie Christmas Waltz, starring Lacey Chabert, can look forward to a follow-up in their second project titled Paris Christmas Waltz, which will begin production in Europe this June with casting underway. The third film, A Sound of Music Christmas, will be filmed on location in Austria and is slated for production next year.

“Janeen and I are thrilled and excited to continue our collaboration/partnership with Brad Krevoy,” Damian stated in a release, where Krevoy added, “Every time I work with Michael and Janeen, it has been an absolute joy. Their creative instincts are a perfect match for the family-friendly films that I’ve had the privilege of providing to audiences.”

So, what is the secret to their success, working and playing together, as filmmakers? “I think it’s respect and love and really just don’t, you know, take things for granted,” Damian shared during an interview with Soaps.com. “It’s challenging at times, because of all the different elements and all the mechanics of making films and all the different levels. But it’s really enjoyable when it all comes together.” Not only that, but the couple has a “really great time” working together. “And at the end of the workday, we can talk about how things went,” he continued. “When you try and have those conversations with people who aren’t in the same business, they’re kind of rolling their eyes.”

And if the news that we will be getting to see three more films from the power duo wasn’t exiting enough, we just might see the actor back on Young & Restless this summer! Damian replied to a fan who had asked if he’d be returning to the CBS soap. “Hoping all our schedules align for Danny [to] return this summer,” he shared.

In fact, his recent return to daytime has helped him understand, as a filmmaker, what actors are going through. “It’s like being reminded that as actors, we’re not robots,” he added. “There’s a whole process we go through to connect with the emotions, and sometimes, that require patience.”

Well, it’s clear the actor will have a very busy schedule ahead but we hope he can somehow return to our daytime screens, even for a little while, and we want to send Damian and his wife a big congrats and the best of luck as they navigate their three new projects!

Now that we’ve given fans something to look forward to, join us as we look back at Danny’s life and loves in the photo gallery below.