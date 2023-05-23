Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Former Young and Restless fave Hunter King is loving her time on the Hallmark Channel, and we don’t blame her. Her latest rom-com, The Professional Bridesmaid is an adorable meet-cute, fall-in-love kind of story. But we can’t help but be curious if she would ever return to her daytime roots. Soaps.com already got her answer about stepping back into Summer Newman’s shoes, but what about a new character on a different soap? Here’s what she had to say…

“Never say never,” King says enthusiastically. “Who knows what will happen in the future, but definitely never say never.” We love to hear that the door is always open to a daytime return because she loves that she’s had the opportunity to play “many different characters while playing one character.” Summer was beyond complicated at times, which for King, allowed her to “evolve” over the years. “I felt like she was the nice girl. She was the mean girl. She was catty,” she shares. “I think that what makes it so fun is it doesn’t get boring.”

That doesn’t mean she loved every storyline she had to play — there was one that gave her serious pause: seducing her mom’s boyfriend, Billy (Jason Thompson). “I felt like everything ran its course,” King reveals about the controversial storyline, “Even if I was like, ‘Hmmm, where’s this going?’ It always made sense eventually to me.” She doesn’t “condone that behavior,” but she found it to be “a fun, different dynamic to the storyline” which led to “a different level of the relationship between her and her mom (Phyllis was played by Gina Tognoni during this time.) and her and Billy.” All in a day’s work on TV, but King makes sure to emphasize that she “doesn’t agree with that [behavior]” in real life. We are totally with you on this one, Hunter!

