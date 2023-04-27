Young & Restless’ Phyllis May Need to Bring [Spoiler] Back to Genoa City to Save Her
The Young and the Restless has sure dropped Phyllis into a doozy of a mess this time. She’d been faking her death for all of five minutes before she had a change of heart and wound up killing coconspirator Jeremy in self-defense. Now, as she yearns to emerge from hiding, she’s going to find allies rather hard to come by — a logical side effect of her letting everybody cry their eyes out over her “demise.”
A Friend in Need
In particular, Phyllis is going to need Michael in the last place that he’s going to want to be: in her corner. Not only might a good lawyer help her explain to a judge how she didn’t mean to commit insurance fraud, there are sure to be all kinds of hearings to determine whether she had to stab Jeremy to death.
As hurt as Michael will be by the revelation that his dearest friend didn’t confide in him, he’s likelier to hand her the Yellow Pages and say good luck than take on her case. Hell, he was ready to defend Diane against the bogus charges that she’d tried to kill Phyllis. No way would he then defend the person who’d put Diane in that spot out of nothing more than spite.
Desperate Times, Desperate Measures
Her back against the wall, Phyllis may wind up being forced to call in a blast from the past: her sister, Avery. Though she didn’t even get so much as a mention during Phyllis’ memorial service — rude! — Avery is still family. So more easily than Michael, she might be pressed into service to bail out her sibling.
Once the current crisis is over, of course, things could get even more complicated. Suppose Nick and Sally were to call it quits so that she and Adam could raise their baby together. Would Nick be drawn to Avery once again? Would Phyllis be able to stand watching her sister rehook up with her ex?
Review Phyllis’ life (and “death”) story in the below photo gallery.