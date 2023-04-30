Credit: Monaco Princely Pool/WireImage/Getty Images

Last weekend, The Young and the Restless vet Eric Braeden (Victor) opened up about his cancer diagnosis via an emotional message to fans, and a few days later, while sitting on a swing in his backyard, he took some time to reflect on how lucky each and every one of us are “to live in this beautiful country.” He talked about the problems that are out there in the world and how we are all “very lucky” to live in a free country, even though some try to make it “less free.”

Braeden then reflected on having grown up in a country that was made free by America and its allies, “but mostly by America,” and how Germany and Europe owes its freedom and democracy to the United States of America. He took a moment to remember those who lost their lives while fighting for that freedom against fascism and a brutal dictatorship. “Don’t ever forget that,” he urged. “Don’t listen to people who think we should withdraw from the world. It’s not going to work, I promise you.”

In fact, Braeden warned, “It’ll end in disaster.” Why? “Because no one will take over the leadership… Not Europe, not Russia, not China.”

The actor noted that America has made its fair share of mistakes along the way and went on to give a few examples, as well as his in-depth thoughts on some of the events leading up to the country’s current fight with Putin… “And we are right in doing so,” he stated and followed through with reasons why.

While some disagreed with Braeden’s thoughts, follower Jennifer Bagnerise expressed, “Thank Sir Eric Braeden for your sage words. History does matter so it will not be repeated. And democracy is worth fighting for here and abroad. God bless you. Sending love, light, and healing prayers your way.”

The moral of the video was, as the daytime vet stated, “Let us learn from history,” and how “vitally important” it is that we do so and to never forget the sacrifices that were made on the road in doing so with a final message to “love this country.”

Braeden has surely seen a lot change over the years in the real world and in the reel world in Genoa City…

