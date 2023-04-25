Credit: CBS screenshot (4)

Pretty much since The Young and the Restless introduced the character of Phyllis Summers in 1994, she’s been written as wild and crazy, the embodiment of the id, someone who only knows how to act one way — on impulse. So it wasn’t entirely a shock when she took her vendetta against Diane Jenkins so far as to fake her death in hopes of framing her nemesis for (attempted) murder.

We had hoped to see some growth in Phyllis, to see her acknowledge that maybe, if she could evolve from the husband-stealing, paternity-test-tampering psycho who once tried to make roadkill of Christine Williams, Diane could change, too. But it wasn’t to be. Now, as you may have already read, Phyllis is going to start revealing to her loved ones that she still has a pulse. As you couldn’t have already read, she’s likely to regret her decision — big time.

The Mother of All Deceptions

Obviously, Phyllis’ children are going to be thrilled that she isn’t livening up the cocktail parties in the hereafter. At first. But once their relief wears off, Summer and Daniel are going to be livid. Phyllis spent what, a year trashing Diane for letting Kyle mourn her, and then she went and did the exact same thing to her own kids? That is not going to play well.

Michael and Lauren, too, were wrecked by Phyllis’ “demise.” So if she thinks she’s going to be able to pick up where she left off with them, she’s in for the rudest of awakenings. We can just hear Michael now. “You want me to what? Represent you as you try to convince a jury that you killed Jeremy Stark in self-defense? Honey, at this point, you couldn’t convince someone looking right at you that you have two eyes!”

How the Tables Have Turned

All of the above will be bad enough for Phyllis. But the worst is sure to be Diane’s reaction. First, she’ll be relieved. “Yay! No more murder charges!” Then, she’ll be pissed. “My God, there’s no length you won’t go to to prove me wrong, is there? I would’ve sworn you couldn’t stoop any lower, and you’re like, ‘Hold my beer.'” Then, she’ll be elated. “You just took every nasty thing you ever said I did — many of which I did! — and erased them… simply by being so. Much. Worse.”

As Phyllis faces a future that may well include a steady diet of bread and water, Diane will strut around Genoa City with her slate wiped clean. Phyllis was wrong when she said that Diane had stolen her life. Phyllis gave it away, by holding onto a grudge too tightly to let even those who love her embrace her. Now, she’s poised to pay the ultimate price: ostracism.

